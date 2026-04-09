CM Yogi Adityanath laid foundation stone in 2020, but the project stalled a year later

The waterlogged construction pit in which 23-year-old Amity University student Harshit Bhatt drowned on Wednesday lies in the shadow of Supertech’s Supernova project in Noida’s Sector 94, not far from Okhla Bird Sanctuary station on the magenta line of the Metro.

The edge of the pit is less than 300 metres from Gate No. 2 of the imposing Supernova highrise off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Mahamaya flyover – and just over 100 metres from the Noida post mortem house. The campus where Harshit and his friends studied is around 2 km away.

The pit looks like a small lake, ringed by tall, green and dry grasses, with large mounds of soil around its edges. It is partly fenced by tin sheets painted blue, but there are several gaps that make it possible to reach the water’s edge. A security guard stationed at the construction site is supposed to man the fencing round the clock.