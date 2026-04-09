CM Yogi Adityanath laid foundation stone in 2020, but the project stalled a year later

A foundation stone at the spot identifies it as the site for the Noida Convention and Habitat Centre that would come up over 20 acres of land in the Noida Industrial Development Authority Zone.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min readNoidaApr 9, 2026 02:21 AM IST
Amity University, Yogi laid foundation stone in 2020, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Noida, Yogi Adityanath, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe foundation stone for the project laid on March 2, 2020 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Neetika Jha)
Make us preferred source on Google

The waterlogged construction pit in which 23-year-old Amity University student Harshit Bhatt drowned on Wednesday lies in the shadow of Supertech’s Supernova project in Noida’s Sector 94, not far from Okhla Bird Sanctuary station on the magenta line of the Metro.

The edge of the pit is less than 300 metres from Gate No. 2 of the imposing Supernova highrise off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Mahamaya flyover – and just over 100 metres from the Noida post mortem house. The campus where Harshit and his friends studied is around 2 km away.

The pit looks like a small lake, ringed by tall, green and dry grasses, with large mounds of soil around its edges. It is partly fenced by tin sheets painted blue, but there are several gaps that make it possible to reach the water’s edge. A security guard stationed at the construction site is supposed to man the fencing round the clock.

A foundation stone at the spot identifies it as the site for the Noida Convention and Habitat Centre that would come up over 20 acres of land in the Noida Industrial Development Authority Zone.

The foundation stone for the project, estimated to cost Rs 685 crore, was laid on March 2, 2020 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the presence of MPs Mahesh Sharma and Surendra Singh Nagar, and MLA Pankaj Singh.

A senior Noida Authority official told The Indian Express on Wednesday that the Convention Centre project had been awarded to a UP government undertaking, but work had stopped in 2021.

“We had allotted the project to the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam but they failed to complete it. They dug up the plot but did not carry out any construction. The UPRNN was blacklisted in 2021,” the official said.

Story continues below this ad

“It is a fenced project and no one is supposed to enter it. The students should have not gone there,” the official said.

 

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 08: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments