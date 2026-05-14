Tamil Nadu CM Vijay raises Dearness Allowance by 2% for government employees, teachers

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced a 2 percentage point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and teachers.
With the latest revision, the DA has been raised from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective January 1, 2026, according to an official release.
Around 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners are expected to benefit from the measure. The revision is retroactive, meaning eligible beneficiaries will receive arrears from the start of the year.
According to news agency PTI, the DA hike is projected to result in an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government, which has said it will allocate the necessary funds to meet this commitment.
The official release noted that government officials and teachers are regarded “central to the design and implementation of the state’s welfare programmes, and the DA revision reflects recognition of their contributions”.
CM Vijay has also pledged to formulate and implement various welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu going forward, reaffirming that the state government remains committed to the welfare of officials, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners alike.
The hike comes as part of a broader series of early directives from the newly elected TVK government as it moves to make its mark on governance in the state.
The DA revision also aligns with a wider national trend, as several state governments have moved to revise dearness allowances in line with central government recommendations and rising inflation. For Tamil Nadu, the 60 per cent DA benchmark brings the state closer to parity with central government employees, who have seen their own allowances revised periodically over the past two years.
Vijay, who transitioned from a celebrated career in Tamil cinema to lead the TVK party to electoral victory, has used his early days in office to signal a people-first agenda. Alongside the DA hike, his administration has taken steps on social welfare schemes and regulatory measures such as making 200 units of electricity free and creating an anti-drug task force, and a women’s protection force.
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