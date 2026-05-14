Tamil Nadu CM Vijay raises Dearness Allowance by 2% for government employees, teachers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced a 2 percentage point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and teachers.

With the latest revision, the DA has been raised from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective January 1, 2026, according to an official release.

Around 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners are expected to benefit from the measure. The revision is retroactive, meaning eligible beneficiaries will receive arrears from the start of the year.

According to news agency PTI, the DA hike is projected to result in an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government, which has said it will allocate the necessary funds to meet this commitment.