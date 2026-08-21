CM Rekha Gupta pulls up departments over delay in execution of projects, tells them to expedite work

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a recently held meeting pulled up various government departments over delays in executing key projects like the construction of flats for judicial officers and electric bus charging infrastructure in Dwarka, said officials. The departments were directed to expedite the implementation of these projects without any further delay, they said.
The meeting was held to review the status of big-budget projects that were approved by the Finance department’s Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) about a year ago.
The projects
The approx cost of the residential complex for judicial officers at Dwarka Sector 19 is Rs 171.58 crore.
“A Project Management Consultant (PMC) has been appointed by the Law department to finalise the tender document; however, the work has not yet been awarded. The project was approved in April 2025. The CM directed the department to take immediate action against the PMC,” said officials.
It is a long-pending project. A few years ago, 70 flats were constructed on the land by the PWD during the tenure of the previous AAP-led government. However, the building was demolished recently before it could be allotted to residents after findings revealed several flaws, including poor construction quality and structural cracks.
After the BJP came to power last year, it approved a plan to construct flats for judicial officers. The plan is to construct a multi-storey tower with 52 Type-V quarters, 34 Type-VI quarters and two basements, from the 2nd to the 12th floor.
During the review meeting, the CM also reviewed the establishment of power infrastructure by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) at Cluster Depot-I and II at Dwarka Sector-22, ISBT at Dwarka Sector-22 and DTC Depot at Dwarka Sector-8 for charging electric buses. This project was also approved last year, at an estimated cost of Rs 107.02 crore.
Officials said that the department informed the CM that the work has not yet been awarded yet and that it is finalising the tender documents.
The CM also reviewed key projects like the construction of 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs), terminal sewage pumping station (SPS), and a 10-MGD STP at Delhi Gate. A top-priority project, officials said, it aims at providing sewer connections to unauthorised colonies and cleaning of the Yamuna. The cost was pegged at Rs 3,104 crore.
Out of the 27 decentralised STPs, work has been awarded for 11, tenders for 15 were received that have to be placed before the DJB. Tenders were invited for the award of work for one decentralised STP. For the STP at Delhi Gate, a detailed project report has been prepared and submitted to National Mission for Clean Ganga for approval, said officials.
Among other projects reviewed by Gupta were road strengthening works, the proposed 4.5-km drain along the railway line from Mundka Halt station to Najafgarh supplementary drain, construction of a double-lane road on both banks of the Najafgarh drain from Chhawala Bridge to Basaidarapur Bridge and on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawala Bridge, a medical college along with girls’ and boys’ hostels at IGI Hospital, sports hostel at Pitampura.
High security jail
The government had approved the construction of a high-security prison in Narela last year at an estimated cost of Rs 148.58 crore. “Work is underway and the project is expected to be completed by November next year … Tihar is overcrowded… People living around it face problems like network connectivity…” said officials.
Gupta further directed the Home department to “explore and identify a suitable vacant plot/land parcel for construction of another jail complex” in Narela to facilitate a “phased relocation” of the Tihar Jail complex, officials added.
They said that, on the CM’s direction, the Home department has identified a 27-acre land parcel in Narela. “A proposal is being prepared,” added an official.
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