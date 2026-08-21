CM Rekha Gupta pulls up departments over delay in execution of projects, tells them to expedite work

Gupta further directed the Home department to “explore and identify a suitable vacant plot/land parcel for construction of another jail complex” in Narela to facilitate a “phased relocation” of the Tihar Jail complex, officials added. (File)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a recently held meeting pulled up various government departments over delays in executing key projects like the construction of flats for judicial officers and electric bus charging infrastructure in Dwarka, said officials. The departments were directed to expedite the implementation of these projects without any further delay, they said.

The meeting was held to review the status of big-budget projects that were approved by the Finance department’s Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) about a year ago.

The projects

The approx cost of the residential complex for judicial officers at Dwarka Sector 19 is Rs 171.58 crore.

“A Project Management Consultant (PMC) has been appointed by the Law department to finalise the tender document; however, the work has not yet been awarded. The project was approved in April 2025. The CM directed the department to take immediate action against the PMC,” said officials.