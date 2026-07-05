CM Rekha Gupta interview: ‘Delhi transforming… has chosen a new direction for cleaner, more modern future’

The Capital’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy is not merely an incentive scheme, but a comprehensive roadmap to transform its transport ecosystem, reduce pollution and make electric mobility affordable, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Saturday.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Gupta described the policy, which came into effect July 1, as “common-man centric” and one designed primarily for Delhi’s middle class. The policy, she said, departs significantly from previous approaches by removing subsidy caps and focusing on the segments that contribute the most to air pollution.

“We have given all kinds of possible incentives: Subsidy, scrapping incentive, road tax exemption and registration exemption,” Gupta said.

“Unlike other states, we have not put any capping. We want as many people as possible to avail the benefits of this EV policy so that the city’s air improves.”

Framing the policy as part of a broader transformation of the Capital, Gupta said, “Delhi is transforming. It has chosen a new direction – one focused on building a cleaner, more modern, and better future. The EV policy is also a part of this transformation and we believe it will usher in a new era of cleaner mobility.”

Gupta said the policy deliberately prioritises electric two-wheelers and autorickshaws because the government believes they offer the quickest gains in reducing vehicular emissions. “People wanted to switch to e-two-wheelers, but they could not do so because of the cost gap,” she said, estimating that the combined incentives amount to nearly Rs 60,000-70,000 per vehicle.

While the draft policy had proposed incentives for strong hybrid vehicles, the final version excludes them. Defending the decision, Gupta said the government’s immediate focus is on technologies that deliver the greatest environmental benefits. “This is an EV policy, not a petrol policy,” Gupta said, adding that hybrids could be considered in future phases if cleaner technologies become more viable.

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Learning from the shortcomings of the previous EV policy, Gupta said, the new policy has redesigned the subsidy disbursal mechanism. “Instead of routing benefits through dealerships, buyers will apply directly through a dedicated portal, with subsidy payments transferred into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within 60 days of vehicle registration,” she said, highlighting that the new mechanism is intended to eliminate leakages and improve transparency.

The Chief Minister also said the success of the policy hinges on one crucial factor: charging infrastructure.

Acknowledging public concerns over inadequate charging facilities, Gupta said the government plans to expand Delhi’s charging network from around 9,000 charging points to nearly 32,000 over the coming years, adding roughly 10,000 charging points annually.

“Definitely, the success of this EV policy depends on the success of the charging infrastructure,” Gupta said, highlighting that charging infrastructure itself would emerge as a major economic opportunity, creating new avenues for entrepreneurship, investment, and employment across the city.

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Addressing concerns over India’s dependence on Chinese battery imports, Gupta said the policy gives preference to Indian companies and domestically manufactured products while also incorporating safeguards against cybersecurity risks associated with connected vehicles.