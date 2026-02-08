CM Rekha Gupta flags off 500 EV buses on first anniversary of BJP’s return to power in Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flagged off 500 EV buses at the Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Marking the first anniversary of the BJP’s return to power in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Sunday flagged off 500 electric buses from the Ramila Maidan.

A total of 4,000 EV buses now run on the city routes, Gupta said, adding that the government aims to add around 17,000 by the end of 2027. Three buses for interstate travel from Delhi to Panipat were also inaugurated.

At the event, Gupta said, “These buses equipped with AC will help to make the environment better and are also equipped with CCTVs and panic buttons.”

The Delhi chief minister also talked about the metro: “Currently, we have a 400 km metro line running across Delhi NCR, and it will be 500 km after phase 5 completion.”