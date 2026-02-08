CM Rekha Gupta flags off 500 EV buses on first anniversary of BJP’s return to power in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Marking the first anniversary of the BJP’s return to power in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Sunday flagged off 500 electric buses from the Ramila Maidan.
A total of 4,000 EV buses now run on the city routes, Gupta said, adding that the government aims to add around 17,000 by the end of 2027. Three buses for interstate travel from Delhi to Panipat were also inaugurated.
At the event, Gupta said, “These buses equipped with AC will help to make the environment better and are also equipped with CCTVs and panic buttons.”
The Delhi chief minister also talked about the metro: “Currently, we have a 400 km metro line running across Delhi NCR, and it will be 500 km after phase 5 completion.”
Highlighting the upcoming EV policy, she also stated that there will soon be a policy to regularise E-rickshaws.
Taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, the CM said, “This day last year was a historic one when the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats. During the last government, people used to even long for basic necessities such as clean water, proper sewer and basic healthcare. But the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply.”
Calling out former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta said he used to be arrogant, “Kejriwal used to say, ‘You will have to be reborn to defeat me,’ but people in this lifetime itself showed him from this very ground of Ramlila Maidan and changed the atmosphere of the city last year.”
Meanwhile, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, who was also present at the flagging-off ceremony, congratulated the present government for having the highest number of EV buses among any city in India.
“This government has proven its commitment towards zero tolerance for corruption, accountability and its promise towards digital transparency,” he said, adding that the new fleet will help reduce traffic congestion and curb pollution.
