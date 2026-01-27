CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 327 crore for slum development projects on R-Day

On her first Republic Day as CM, Rekha Gupta approved ₹327 crore worth of projects for Delhi’s JJ clusters, targeting basic infrastructure, health and sanitation. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday celebrated her first Republic Day after assuming charges, at her official residence by approving projects worth Rs 327 crore for the development of slum clusters across Delhi. Officials said works amounting to Rs 44 crore have been awarded.

The CM invited BJP representatives from slums and jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters to her residence for a lunch and inaugurated basic infrastructure projects for the clusters.

The projects approved include public convenience complexes and cement concrete (CC) works in the lanes of JJ clusters, said officials, besides Atal Canteens and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

“The Chief Minister also shared lunch with the JJ cluster representatives and said that the Delhi Government is working with full commitment to improving the living standards of citizens residing in JJ clusters,” a statement by the CMO read.