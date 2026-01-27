CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 327 crore for slum development projects on R-Day

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday celebrated her first Republic Day after assuming charges, at her official residence by approving projects worth Rs 327 crore for the development of slum clusters across Delhi. Officials said works amounting to Rs 44 crore have been awarded.
The CM invited BJP representatives from slums and jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters to her residence for a lunch and inaugurated basic infrastructure projects for the clusters.
The projects approved include public convenience complexes and cement concrete (CC) works in the lanes of JJ clusters, said officials, besides Atal Canteens and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.
“The Chief Minister also shared lunch with the JJ cluster representatives and said that the Delhi Government is working with full commitment to improving the living standards of citizens residing in JJ clusters,” a statement by the CMO read.
The programme was also attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO Rupesh Thakur, and other dignitaries.
Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that her government is working with complete dedication to improve the life of slum dwellers, claiming that the previous AAP-led government viewed JJ residents merely as a vote bank and consistently instilled fear in them.
Sharpening her attack further, she said former CM Arvind Kejriwal lived in a lavish ‘sheesh mahal’ worth crores of rupees and left slum dwellers to live with no lights, sewer lines or water pipeline.
“The present government considers the struggles of the people as its own and remains devoted to serving them day and night because the people in JJ clusters have played a significant role in Delhi’s development. The government’s objective is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last mile,” said Gupta while addressing the gathering.
She said that the BJP government has allocated a budget of Rs 700 crore for JJ development, through which work on basic amenities, housing, health, sanitation and social welfare is being fast-tracked.
“A comprehensive plan has been prepared to ensure essential works such as drains, roads, toilets, parks and settlement development centres in JJ areas, to free residents from inhumane living conditions. These works have been prioritised and are being implemented at a rapid pace,” said Gupta.
