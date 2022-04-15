CM on JNU clash: ‘Nation won’t progress if there’s hooliganism in colleges’

The nation will never progress if there will be clashes and hooliganism in schools and colleges, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, reacting to the April 10 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Two groups of students clashed at the varsity’s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday. While students from the Left outfits alleged that ABVP had first indulged in violence as they did not want non-vegetarian food to be cooked and served in the hostel mess on Ram Navami, ABVP and the University registrar said that violence had begun when some students objected to a ‘havan’ inside Kaveri hostel on the festival. Left outfits have said that this was untrue. Police said over 20 students were injured.

When asked about the violence at the university at the sidelines of an event, Kejriwal said: “Children go to study in schools and colleges and only studies should happen at these places. If studies happen, only then will the nation progress.”

“If there will be clashes and hooliganism, the nation will not progress,” he added.

Police have registered cross-FIRs following the incident.

The JNU administration also warned students of disciplinary action if they were found indulging in any kind of violence on campus.