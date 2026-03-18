CM meet LG with Cabinet, Speaker seeks audible signals at traffic lights

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues called on Lieutenant Governor (LG)) Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas on Tuesday, sharing with him the ongoing initiatives of the government aimed at achieving the Centre’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

In a post on X, the LG Secretariat said Sandhu flagged key challenges, areas of cooperation and the collective resolve to develop Delhi as a “global capital”, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

In a separate post, Gupta described the meeting as a step towards strengthening coordination between the government and the administration. “Sustained dialogue and coordination between the government and administration serve as the strong foundation for the state’s progress and good governance,” she said.