CM meet LG with Cabinet, Speaker seeks audible signals at traffic lights

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues called on Lieutenant Governor (LG)) Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas on Tuesday, sharing with him the ongoing initiatives of the government aimed at achieving the Centre’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.
In a post on X, the LG Secretariat said Sandhu flagged key challenges, areas of cooperation and the collective resolve to develop Delhi as a “global capital”, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.
In a separate post, Gupta described the meeting as a step towards strengthening coordination between the government and the administration. “Sustained dialogue and coordination between the government and administration serve as the strong foundation for the state’s progress and good governance,” she said.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, meanwhile, has written to Sandhu, urging the installation of audible signals at traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.
In his March 16 letter, Gupta cited data from Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, to state that around 60 lakh people in Delhi have vision impairments, including 12 to 18 lakh facing significant low vision. Many of these people are senior citizens, he added.
Current traffic systems are inadequate for those who cannot rely on visual cues, Gupta said, while stressing that the lack of accessible crossing aids poses a constant risk of accidents and limits the mobility of a vast section of the population.
Noting that several countries have adopted sound-based signals at intersections to assist pedestrians, the Speaker said similar systems in Delhi could reduce accident risks and improve mobility.
In several countries like Japan, UK, US, Hong Kong and Singapore, sound cues are integrated in traffic signals to improve pedestrian accessibility, he mentioned. Gupta urged the LG to prioritise the proposal, stating that accessible pedestrian infrastructure is necessary for inclusive urban development and safer roads in the Capital.
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