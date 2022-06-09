CM, L-G meet, stress on working in sync

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said Wednesday that they will work together for the betterment of the city, and there were no differences between the two when it came to working for the people.

Saxena, Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a meeting Wednesday on the ongoing monsoon preparedness, and directed the department to ‘sync’, work in ‘coordination’ and let people know that the government is working for them.

Hinting at the blame game that takes place between the Delhi government-monitored Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over waterlogging during rains, the L-G and CM said they did not differ on anything that was aimed at the well-being of the people of Delhi. “The departments should work in sync and in total coordination and let the people know that their government is working for them. We all have to work together for the city,” read the press statement issued by the L-G House.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of various AAP MLAs accusing the L-G of interfering in areas that fall under the jurisdiction of the government. Saxena had held a meeting with DJB officials, which had prompted AAP MLA Atishi to accuse him of giving orders to officials instead of sticking to his areas of governance.

Delhi’s governance structure gives the L-G jurisdiction over issues of land, law and order and police.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by all senior officials of departments concerned like the PWD, DJB, MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council and traffic police, among others. The L-G said the departments should come up with comprehensive long-term measures to deal with the problems of overflowing and waterlogging rather than dealing with the issue in a ‘crisis management mode’ as has been happening till now.

The departments were directed to create covered sink holes with 6-8 inch diameters alongside critical drain lines and sewer lines to avoid flooding and waterlogging in the city.

“After reviewing ongoing preparations and status of desilting of drains, laying of alternate pipelines, the construction of pumps, drain lines, etc, the L-G directed officials to put in place a long-term solution for the drainage system and directed the officials to deploy quick response teams (QRT) on the ground for immediate removal of waterlogging in the city,” said the official.

The departments were also strictly directed to remove waste after desilting drains. Officials have been asked to click pictures and make videos of desilting and removing malba from the roadside and update it on their websites and construct concrete roads along drains than bitumen roads, and complete the desilting work by June 15.