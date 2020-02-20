CM Kejriwal wants action plan to deliver ‘guarantees’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. (Express photos by Renuka Puri) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. (Express photos by Renuka Puri)

Delhi cabinet ministers will soon have to submit a detailed plan to implement the 10 guarantees that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made before the Assembly polls.

In the first meeting of the Cabinet after the new AAP government was formed, the CM asked all ministers and heads of departments to formulate a roadmap, including a timeline, budget and assessment period of the 10 promises.

The budget of the new government, officials said, will be drawn up based on the requirements listed out for the 10 guarantees. The guarantees cover areas such as power, water, health, transport, sanitation and housing.

“A very significant meeting was held today, where I met all ministers, secretaries and department heads, and had a detailed discussion on each of the 10 guarantees of our manifesto. The respective department heads or secretaries have been instructed to formulate a plan for smooth functioning of their departments. The plan will contain the timeline and budget or monetary requirements for the fulfilment of guarantees concerning their departments. The plan will also have set milestones of the execution of work, to assess the fulfilment of plans in the stipulated timelines,” Kejriwal said.

“After one week, separate meetings will be held with each of these departments every week, where they will hold presentations notifying their requirements. The budget allocation on these guarantees will be announced during the announcement of the budget for this financial year,” he added.

Calling the mandate — AAP got 62 of 70 seats the third time it contested the Delhi Assembly polls — a vote for continuity, the top leadership did not induct anyone new into the Cabinet. The portfolios of ministers have seen a slight change, with Satyendar Jain getting the responsibility of the Delhi Jal Board and Gopal Rai getting the environment department.

“All the cabinet ministers have started operating from offices, and the portfolios of ministers remain the same except one or two minor modifications. I have been consistently asked why I did not keep any department with me. I did not have any department with me during the last tenure as well except the Delhi Jal Board. It is much easier to monitor the functioning of all departments than handling any particular department. I believe it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to overlook the performance of all ministers and operations of their departments,” Kejriwal said.

