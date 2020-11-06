CM Kejriwal urges Delhiites to skip crackers, join puja

The chief minister expressed hope that there would be no manufacturing industry in Delhi as they cause pollution significantly. (File)

The Delhi government will hold Lakshmi Puja on Diwali this year in the presence of its entire Cabinet led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a webcast, Kejriwal said the rituals will be broadcast by TV channels so that the people of Delhi can also participate in the event remotely.

“We will celebrate Diwali together. But we will not burst crackers at any cost. Bursting crackers amounts to playing with the lives of our own children and family members. On November 14, at 7.39 pm, we will perform Lakshmi Puja together. I will be performing Lakshmi Puja along with the Cabinet Ministers, which will be telecast live on some TV channels. I wish to appeal to my brothers and sisters in Delhi to join in the puja celebrations,” Kejriwal said.

“I appeal to all of you to switch on your TV and listen to chants of the priests and perform puja. I believe when the two crore people of Delhi will chant the mantras, offer puja, welcome home Lord Rama from his 14 years exile, then it will generate positive vibes across Delhi. I believe it will be good for the people of Delhi. It will be for the good of every family,” he added.

Last year, the Delhi government had organised a laser show at Connaught Place during Diwali. The event was aimed at dissuading people from bursting crackers.

