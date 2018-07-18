CM Kejriwal promises action in case of ‘medical negligence’

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that “exemplary action will be taken against the guilty” in a case of alleged negligence, where a patient was first made to wait for six hours for an optical surgical procedure and then discharged without treatment on Monday.

Kejriwal said an inquiry had been ordered and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had asked for a probe.

Doctors at Guru Nanak Eye Centre said the incident exposed problems of “lack of trust between doctors and patients”.

Azeem Akhtar, who works at a private company in Gurgaon, had come to the hospital after he started losing his vision. Doctors said he was unable to see from his right eye, while vision in his left eye was impaired.

On Monday, he was slated for surgery and was inside the OT at 8 am, said doctors. Six hours later, around 2 pm, he was discharged. Akhtar alleged that when he asked why he was not treated, he was told it was because his family members had created a ruckus outside the pharmacy, and that his surgery would take place “two weeks later”.

But doctors said the problem was that the hospital did not have key supplies for surgery: bandage lenses and dyes used in ophthalmology.

A doctor explained, “Dyes are used both for diagnostics and as a therapeutic aid. In terms of diagnostics, this is one of the most non-invasive ways to identify and track ocular structures at the cellular level.”

But with the hospital’s own supply likely to be replaced only in two weeks, Akhtar’s family, doctors said, had been asked to procure medical supplies from a pharmacy outside.

Akhtar told reporters, “We were asked to procure equipment for Rs 5,000. But when my family asked for the bill, they refused. They got the medicines and came to the hospital.”

But the hospital claimed Akhtar’s family threatened doctors, leading them to reschedule the surgery.

