CM Kejriwal promises 24×7 water: Will be able to drink from tap

A dip in the Yamuna and round-the-clock supply of water in every household of Delhi will be made possible in the next five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised the capital’s residents Wednesday.

Addressing a public rally after inaugurating an underground reservoir in South Delhi’s Kishangarh, Kejriwal said his government has ended the nexus between the tanker mafia and politicians by increasing the coverage area of water supply from 58% to 93%.

“Within the next five years, you will get water round-the-clock. The water will be so clean that one would be able to directly consume it from the tap. This is my promise. It won’t happen overnight, but will take some time,” Kejriwal said.

In his public rallies preceding the one on Wednesday, Kejriwal read out the achievements of his government, which were released in the form of a report card on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the AAP will launch a door-to-door campaign with the report card, through which the party seeks to connect with at least 35 lakh households. The AAP will also organise 700 mohalla sabhas and seven town hall meetings to discuss the report card during this period.

The card has 60 pointers listing the AAP’s initiatives in the areas of education, health, power, water, unauthorised colonies, transport, and delivery of public services, among others (see box).

In its 2015 manifesto, the AAP had said that the Delhi Jal Board Act will be amended to make clean drinking water a right of the people with a promise of 100% collection and treatment of Delhi’s sewage through an extensive sewer network.

Meanwhile, during his address at Kishangarh, Kejriwal said: “Hindu dharm mein paani pilane se sabse zyada punya hota hai. By increasing the water supply coverage, we have earned a lot of blessings.”

“Before the next polls, I will take this village for a dip in the Yamuna. Ganga snaan kitne logon ne kiya hai idhar? I have made arrangements for that through the teerth yatra scheme. Now we will ensure that you get to do a Yamuna snaan before the next elections,” Kejriwal said.

By the “next elections”, he was referring to the scheduled assembly polls in 2025, suggesting that the AAP victory in the 2020 elections was a foregone conclusion.

He also spoke extensively about the CAG report, tabled in the assembly during the winter session. “The CAG audited our accounts of the last five years and said that our government is running on surplus.”

