CM Kejriwal on stage, Asian Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran says didn’t get govt support

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony Wednesday, Delhi-based wrestler and Asian Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran told Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that she did not get the help and support she had sought from the government while she was preparing for the games.

“When I won a medal in Asian championships, nothing was done for me. I come from very tough circumstances. You need to think about supporting poor children. Today you have called us here but when we need it the most, no one helps us… if we get support when we need it the most, we can give our 100% and even get a gold. When I won a medal during CWG, you had called and said you will help us. I had asked for support for training for Asian Games but nothing happened. I sent a letter stating the things I wanted but after that no one even took my calls. Today I am getting accolades but when I wanted it, I didn’t get support. Please think about the children who are starting out now… Delhi has got very few medals. Look at Haryana, they give medallists Rs 3 crore. Delhi has now decided to raise the amount from Rs 20 lakh to 1 crore,” she said.

Kejriwal acknowledged the problems: “You are right. A lot of sportspersons have come to us and told us they are facing issues. I assure you the situation will now be better. We have passed two policies for sportspersons. No one will have to depend on anyone’s kindness… But everyone is aware of the situation we had to work in. It’s because of the Supreme Court judgment that we could do whatever little we could.”

