CM Kejriwal notice to hospital for ‘denying free treatment’

The Delhi government has issued a showcause notice to a private hospital in Dwarka for allegedly charging an accident victim Rs 2 lakh for treatment.

The Delhi government said that the hospital flouted the guidelines under the newly launched ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme, as part of which cashless treatment is offered to victims of road accidents, burn and acid attacks.

Action was taken after the office of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a complaint in the matter on October 14. As per the complaint, Venkateshwar hospital in Dwarka refused to provide free treatment to the victim.

“The CM has initiated strict action against the hospital, which has been given a month to respond. Even in the previous meeting, the CM had made it clear that no hospital can deny treatment to these victims,” said a senior Delhi government official.