CM Kejriwal inaugurates School of Specialised Excellence in Janakpuri, more to come up soon

Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
"Under CM Kejriwal, we are not just building schools but building temples of Saraswati maa in Delhi to provide education to students," said Sisodia, addressing the audience.

CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence on Thursday.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Deputy Manish Sisodia Thursday inaugurated the newly built Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in DESU Colony, Janakpuri. “In the history of our country, I don’t think any other government school has been built this beautifully,” said Kejriwal, addressing students, parents, and teachers of neighbouring schools.

He added, “Different Schools of Specialised Excellence are being set up to bring out the talent of our children in the fields of engineering, medicine, IT and artificial intelligence. Today, if we are able to give a better education to both the rich and the poor without any bias, nothing can stop our country from doing well.”

CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence on Thursday. Abhinav Saha

The school is equipped with 45 classrooms, 8 labs, a library, a multipurpose hall, 13 officer and staff rooms, 26 toilets, five staircases and two lifts. Housed in one building, the school offers two specialisations — Humanities and High End 21st Century skills. Around April, 120 students each will take admission to class IX in each specialisation.

“Under CM Kejriwal, we are not just building schools but building temples of Saraswati maa in Delhi to provide education to students,” said Sisodia, addressing the audience.

The government plans to dedicate five school buildings for 13 Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence in 2022-23. This would be in addition to 31 SoSEs already functional with about 5,500 students. With this, in 2022-23, there would be 44 Schools of Specialised Excellence in 36 buildings with nearly 10,000 students.

Kejriwal stated that about 96,000 applications have been received for admission to 4,400 seats in these schools. “Even IIT and medical courses don’t get such a response,” he said.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 02:32 IST
