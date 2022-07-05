Attack on CM Kejriwal’s home: Tejasvi Surya questioned for 2 hours

More than two months after eight members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were arrested for allegedly barging through barricades and banging on the main gate of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a protest, the Delhi Police are learnt to have questioned Lok Sabha MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya for two hours at his Ashoka Road residence in the last week of June.

Sources in the Delhi Police headquarters told The Indian Express that the investigation officer served two notices to Surya under CrPC Section 41A on WhatsApp.

“Surya responded that he would join the probe when he comes to Delhi,” police sources said.

Last week, Surya came to Delhi and the investigation officer, station house officer (Civil Lines), approached him again to join the probe.

Later, police went to his residence and questioned him. “He was questioned for two hours; police also showed him CCTV footage of the incident,” said a source.

Sources further said that departmental action has been taken against some personnel posted at the Civil Lines police station, and an advisory memo issued to the additional DCP-II of the North Delhi district, who was the main supervisory officer during the protest, which took place to oppose the remarks of Arvind Kejriwal during the row over The Kashmir Files movie.

“Police, during investigation, found video footage which shows Surya, along with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers, protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence on March 30. He was seen with protesters who later indulged in vandalism,” an officer had said earlier.

As per CrPC Section 41A, a police officer may not arrest a person accused of an offence punishable up to seven years till he continues to join the probe. However, he can arrest the person if he fails to appear for investigation or for reasons to be recorded that in the opinion of the police officer he ought to be arrested.

The North district police had earlier ‘bound down’ former North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, who represents the Sadar Bazar ward, and Delhi BJYM president Vasu Rukhar under Section 41A of the CrPC .

“They were called to Civil Lines police station from where they were released after legal documentation,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had identified the eight arrested men in the incident as Chandrakant (27), Pradeep Tiwari (27), Raju Singh (28), Jitender Bisht (40), Naveen Kumar (38), Bablu Kumar (35), Neeraj Dixit (25) and Sunny (21).

They were identified based on CCTV footage and technical evidence recovered from the spot. They were later released on bail.