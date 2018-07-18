CM Kejriwal flags ‘corruption’ in transport department

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi responsible for allegedly failing to maintain the “integrity” of the transport department, following accusations of corruption in issuing fitness certificates to three-wheelers.

The CM wrote a note to Joshi following an inspection of the Burari Transport Authority on Monday, where he came across instances of alleged irregularities involving senior officials.

“It is the primary responsibility of the Head of Department to ensure integrity in the functioning of his/her department… It is clear that the secretary-cum-transport commissioner has failed to maintain integrity of transport department,” the CM wrote.

He directed the commissioner to take remedial steps, including weekly surprise visits. “If the situation does not improve, the secretary-cum-commissioner transport shall be held responsible,” he wrote.

When contacted, Joshi did not react to the allegations. She is among the prominent faces in the bureaucracy who have been vocal throughout the impasse between the elected government and IAS officers over the alleged assault on the chief secretary.

In his one-page note, Kejriwal said, “The discontent among the public was very much evident. It was alleged that touts were acting in connivance with the officers… Any individual approaching the officials without touts are harassed on petty issues,” Kejriwal added.

“Currently, all fitness certification of three-wheelers are done at Burari Transport Authority. The CM asked the transport secretary to take steps to decentralise the fitness certification system,” said an official statement.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App