CM Kejriwal: Delhi may have passed 2nd Covid peak

Construction labourers get screened for Covid in the capital New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said that Delhi may have passed the second peak of Covid-19 and the spread of the virus would slowly reduce in the days ahead. On Thursday, the capital reported 3,834 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the infection tally to 2,60,623. The death toll mounted to 5,123, with 36 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Speaking at an event in West Delhi’s Pusa, Kejriwal said Delhi witnessed the first peak of Covid-19 in June and the second one between August 17 and September 16. “The number of positive cases were under control between July 1 and August 17, when there were about 1,100-1,200 cases every day. After August 17, we saw that cases were rising slowly, and then we increased testing from 20,000 to 60,000 per day,” he said.

“Because of the increase in testing, positive cases were also rising. On September 16, there were 4,500 cases. After that, they started coming down and has reached 3,700 now. All experts believe this second wave of Covid-19 in Delhi may have also peaked,” said the CM.

The city performed 59,183 tests — 9,814 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/ True Nat and 49,369 rapid antigen — in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours has been recorded at 6.48%. A total of 2,24,375 people have recovered from the illness, taking the recovery rate to 86%.

“It seems, fingers crossed, that the peak of the second wave has also come and now it would slowly reduce,” Kejriwal added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd