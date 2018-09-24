CM Kejriwal asked MLAs not to push, touch chief secy: Eyewitness on alleged ‘assault’

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs have been named as accused. (File) Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs have been named as accused. (File)

The only eyewitness in the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash — who police relied on while filing the chargesheet in the case — said that AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal “touched” and “pushed” Prakash and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked them not to behave in such a manner.

In the chargesheet accessed by The Indian Express, then advisor to the CM V K Jain — the sole “eyewitness” — made the claim in his statement to a magistrate under CrPC Section 164.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs have been named as accused.

The alleged assault took place on the intervening night of February 19-20 at the CM’s residence, when Prakash was called for a meeting. A case was registered on Prakash’s complaint.

Jain, in his statement, claimed that as soon as Prakash arrived, four-five MLAs questioned him on topics such as advertisements on completion of three years of government; doorstep delivery of ration; slow processing of files among other issues.

He said he left for the washroom after he realised that he did not have any particular role. When he came back, he heard noises. He stated, “… Jab main wapis aaya to dekha ki do MLA Prakash Jarwal aur Amanatullah Khan Chief Secretary ko dhakka dekar, physically touch karke chin par haath laga kar pooch rahe the ki aap kaam kyon nahi karte. (When I came back, I saw that MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan were… touching his chin and asking him why he doesn’t work).”

After this, as per Jain’s statement, Prakash’s spectacles fell and Kejriwal intervened. “CM Sahab ne un dono MLAs ko aisa karne se mana kiya. (CM directed both the MLAs not to behave like that),” he said.

In the chargesheet, police have alleged that the MLAs in the room began shouting and hurling abuses, and blamed the bureaucracy for not doing enough for the government’s publicity.

MLA Ritu Raj Govind threatened Prakash that he would be confined in the room for the entire night and MLA Ajay Dutt threatened him with false implication in criminal cases under the SC/ST Act, said the chargesheet.

The CCTV footage also became the centre of controversy as it was said to be running behind time. Police had conducted spot examinations, along with the FSL team, and found that six of the 21 CCTVs were not functioning.

The FSL report, part of the chargesheet, examined footage recorded between 1 pm on February 19 and 11 am on February 20. “There is no indication of alteration in the continuous footage of… CCTV recordings on the basis of frame-by-frame analysis by using video analyst system,” the report said.

On the six non-functional cameras, it added: “Non-recording of camera either due to malfunction or (if it was) deliberately switched off cannot be ascertained.”

In the chargesheet, police said that Kejriwal, Sisodia and other MLAs entered into a criminal conspiracy in a “pre-meditated” manner and under the garb of a meeting. “… Investigation has disclosed that they (CM, deputy CM) were kingpin of the criminal conspiracy,” it said.

It also said it was decided that the meeting would be held in the CM’s drawing room where there was no CCTV — instead of the porta cabin/camp office where meetings with MLAs were “usually” held.

