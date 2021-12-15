CM calls Delhi ‘EV capital’ as sales pick up

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said Delhi was emerging as the “EV (electric vehicle) capital of India”. The Transport Department said EV sales were six times higher in Delhi than in the rest of the country.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “I’m glad Delhi is emerging as the EV capital of India with a 9% share of EVs. Delhi is doing everything possible to reduce its contribution to pollution.”

Electric vehicles account for the second most bought type of vehicles in Delhi in the September-November quarter, the government said Tuesday. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s progressive electric vehicle policy had turned out to be a huge success and the EV sales were gaining more popularity by the day.

“Electric vehicles have surpassed the sales of CNG and diesel vehicles in Delhi in the last quarter. EVs account for 9% of the vehicles sold in Delhi from September to November 2021; while the national average rests at 1.6%. 9,540 electric vehicles sold in Delhi last quarter; sales rapidly going up each month. CM Arvind Kejriwal has set a target for EVs to account for 25% of sales by 2024. In the last 3 months, EV sales have risen to 9% of the total vehicle sales in Delhi. In September and November 2021, EV sales were 9.2% of total sales,” the government said.