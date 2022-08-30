scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

CM: BJP found nothing in liquor policy, so they’re after schools

The session saw BJP MLAs being marshalled out after they demanded a short discussion on the excise policy and school classrooms allegations.

AAP MLAs, during an overnight protest at the Delhi Assembly, sing under the Gandhi statue. They are seeking the L-G’s resignation over allegations of corruption. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Following allegations of ‘corruption’ in construction of classrooms levelled by the BJP and L-G VK Saxena against the AAP-led Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said they are going after schools as they couldn’t find anything against the liquor policy.

Tabling a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, he said: “For the last 10-15 days, we have been seeing nautankibaazi (drama)… AAP has eaten money in liquor policy… but they found nothing… Now, they have received an order from above to not speak about the liquor policy anymore… They are now after our schools… asking why did you construct more classrooms and increase the number of toilets…”

Also Read |Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not willing to answer questions. They’re drunk on power

The session saw BJP MLAs being marshalled out after they demanded a short discussion on the excise policy and school classrooms allegations. Kejriwal said: “This is an important day and we are going to table the confidence motion. But on such a day, the opposition did not want to be involved in a good discussion. They only want to do cheap politics and nautanki (drama)…”

On the need for this motion, Kejriwal said: “Through this, we want to show that every single AAP MLA and leader is kattar imandar (honest) and to show that their (BJP’s) ‘Operation Lotus’ may have succeeded in other states but (not) in Delhi.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

Leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “You have 62 MLAs out of 70 and what is the need for this motion… It is a publicity stunt to hide the truth.”

Also Read |Maharashtra, Goa… BJP topples govts, now after us: Kejriwal

“We wanted to discuss the excise policy and CVC’s report on classrooms, but they don’t want to discuss it… Every time, we raise a matter, they marshal us all out…”

AAP targets L-G with graft claims

AAP leaders, during a special assembly session, levelled allegations of “corruption” and “money laundering” against L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. The L-G’s office did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Delhi

AAP MLAs announced they will hold an “overnight protest” at the Gandhi statue inside the Vidhan Sabha — from 7 pm on Monday until Tuesday morning — to demand a CBI probe against the L-G. Speaking at the session, AAP leader and Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak alleged: “Saxena committed a scam to the tune Rs 1,400 crore in the name of ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ when he was serving as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 01:53:39 am
Next Story

Rain alert: Bengaluru schools, colleges to remain shut today

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement