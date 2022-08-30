CM: BJP found nothing in liquor policy, so they’re after schools

Following allegations of ‘corruption’ in construction of classrooms levelled by the BJP and L-G VK Saxena against the AAP-led Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said they are going after schools as they couldn’t find anything against the liquor policy.

Tabling a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, he said: “For the last 10-15 days, we have been seeing nautankibaazi (drama)… AAP has eaten money in liquor policy… but they found nothing… Now, they have received an order from above to not speak about the liquor policy anymore… They are now after our schools… asking why did you construct more classrooms and increase the number of toilets…”

The session saw BJP MLAs being marshalled out after they demanded a short discussion on the excise policy and school classrooms allegations. Kejriwal said: “This is an important day and we are going to table the confidence motion. But on such a day, the opposition did not want to be involved in a good discussion. They only want to do cheap politics and nautanki (drama)…”

On the need for this motion, Kejriwal said: “Through this, we want to show that every single AAP MLA and leader is kattar imandar (honest) and to show that their (BJP’s) ‘Operation Lotus’ may have succeeded in other states but (not) in Delhi.”

Leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “You have 62 MLAs out of 70 and what is the need for this motion… It is a publicity stunt to hide the truth.”

“We wanted to discuss the excise policy and CVC’s report on classrooms, but they don’t want to discuss it… Every time, we raise a matter, they marshal us all out…”

AAP targets L-G with graft claims

AAP leaders, during a special assembly session, levelled allegations of “corruption” and “money laundering” against L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. The L-G’s office did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

AAP MLAs announced they will hold an “overnight protest” at the Gandhi statue inside the Vidhan Sabha — from 7 pm on Monday until Tuesday morning — to demand a CBI probe against the L-G. Speaking at the session, AAP leader and Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak alleged: “Saxena committed a scam to the tune Rs 1,400 crore in the name of ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ when he was serving as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).”