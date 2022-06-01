CM Arvind Kejriwal takes stock of streetscaping project

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday visited the Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road stretch, one of the 16 pilot stretches being revamped along the lines of European roads under the AAP government’s streetscaping project, and said the work will be completed by September.

Expressing dissatisfaction over some of the developmental works done by the Public Works Department (PWD), he directed them to fill open spaces by planting more plants and shrubs on the central verge and along the footpaths so it looks beautiful and curbs dust pollution.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“Delhi has the widest roads in the country but I am not happy with the horticulture and the quality. I have directed the PWD officials to improve it. Since they have expert engineers and officials, I believe they will develop it accordingly,” said Kejriwal.

The CM was accompanied by Deputy CM and PWD minister Manish Sisodia and senior officials of the PWD.

“There is ample scope for improvement which the Delhi government will work on to beautify Delhi’s roads and facilitate smooth commute. The road beautification pilot project is in full swing on all 16 stretches, and the work on these will be completed by September-October. After completion of the pilot project, the best model will be chosen and applied to the 500 km across Delhi to redesign them on a par with European roads,” Kejriwal.

A stretch being redeveloped, which is 5 km long, will start from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road via West Enclave, Pitampura. Of this, a total of 2 km is being redeveloped as part of the pilot.

There are a total of 16 stretches that are being developed across the city along the lines of European roads with segregated spaces for footpaths, pavements, separate spaces for rickshaw parking, marked parking spaces, green belts, and cycle lanes. Statues of freedom fighters are also being installed.