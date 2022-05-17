64 police personnel now guard Arvind Kejriwal, proposal to curb public outside his house being considered: Police to court

The Delhi Police Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the security at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence has been increased and a proposal to curtail public entry on the road outside it is also under consideration.

The submission was made before the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla during the hearing of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj’s petition seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team for an independent probe into the recent vandalism outside Kejriwal’s residence, during a protest held by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Delhi’s Senior Standing Counsel Sanjay Lao submitted that two armed guards of police have been deployed at the entry and exit point of Kejriwal’s residence. The total strength of police personnel on CM’s security now stands at 64 with 20-22 personnel there at the residence round-the-clock, the court was told.

“They (police) are having a meeting with RWA (resident welfare association) so that two gates can be installed on both sides of the road. No assembly, protest will be allowed at the Civil Lines Metro Station,” Lao submitted, adding that the police are going to construct an integrated booth near the CM’s residence.

The court on Tuesday granted Delhi Police more time to file a status report and listed the case for further hearing on May 30. On April 25, the court had rapped the police for its “failure” to prevent vandalism outside Kejriwal’s residence and said that the force needs to seriously look at its efficiency and functioning. On March 30, the members of BJP’s youth wing broke through police barricades outside Kejriwal’s residence and slammed the main gate.

The court had said that the Commissioner of Delhi Police should inquire whether the security arrangements were adequate and the reasons for failure of the arrangements in place. The court also had asked the city’s top cop to fix the responsibility for the lapse “which admittedly has occurred”.

Bhardwaj has sought a probe into the role of police officers who were responsible for maintaining the security cordon outside the CM’s residence. Besides seeking a direction for appropriate security outside Kejriwal’s residence, the petition also prays for compliance of an earlier court order for securing the road outside his residence.

Accusing the Delhi Police of completely abdicating its duty, Bhardwaj has alleged that it appears the police “was hand in glove with the goons as the goons are members of the ruling party in the central government” which controls the force.

“It is due to such inaction and complicity of the police that BJP goons have become emboldened to carry out repeated attacks on elected officials of the Government of NCT of Delhi,” Bhardwaj said in the plea.