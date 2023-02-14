scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
CM Kejriwal ‘paves way for construction of PM Enclave’

AAP govt statement comes after it approved transplantation of trees, as requested by CPWD.

arvind kejriwalFollowing Kejriwal's nod, construction of the enclave will now be taken up in full swing, the government stated. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
The Delhi government has approved a proposal related to transplantation of trees required to be removed for the construction of the Prime Minister’s Enclave, it announced on Tuesday.

According to the AAP government, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had sought permission for the transplantation of 173 trees from the project site, which will include the Prime Minister’s Office, from the Delhi government.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cleared the way for the construction of the Prime Minister’s Enclave, on Tuesday. The CM took up the matter on priority given its importance, his timely intervention in the matter has helped expedite the project,” the government stated.

Following Kejriwal’s nod, construction of the enclave will now be taken up in full swing, the government stated, adding that approval had been granted on the condition that the agency concerned will take up the plantation of ten times the trees that it removes to maintain the ecological balance of the capital.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 18:47 IST
