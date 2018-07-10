CM Arvind Kejriwal orders PWD to sack officials for ‘misleading reports’ on desilted drains

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inspected the drain at Ambedkar Nagar in Delhi on Monday. (Express photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inspected the drain at Ambedkar Nagar in Delhi on Monday. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed Public Works Department (PWD) to suspend officials who submitted “misleading reports” on desilting of drains, following a spot inspection undertaken by the CM and his deputy Sisodia at Ambedkar Nagar Monday.

PWD Secretary Manoj Parida said the suspension orders for the negligent officials will be issued by Tuesday morning. Parida said that the CM had sought a list of drains that have been cleaned completely. Accordingly, a list was provided to Kejriwal, following which he decided to inspect three drains.

“During inspection, it was revealed that no work had taken place. Usually, the junior engineer and assistant engineer of an area send reports to the department. I have sought a report on the issue by tonight. We will issue the suspension orders by Tuesday morning,” Parida said. In a video shared by AAP, Parida is shown the drain which officials had said was 100 per cent desilted.

Last year, the Delhi government had recommended action against former PWD secretary Ashwani Kumar for “dereliction of duty” when similar discrepancies were found. Kumar had denied the allegation and the matter had eventually landed up in the Delhi High Court.

Kejriwal and Sisodia inspected drains at Old MB Road Khanpur, Valmiki Mandir Marg and Rajaram Marg near the BRT Road. “During the inspection on all three spots, it was found that despite official paper reports of drains having been 100% desilted, these were seen to be choked. Even the local public had complained to the CM that no desiliting work was carried out. The Chief Minister directed suspension of the responsible official/officials…,” said a statement by the CMO.

