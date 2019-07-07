CM Arvind Kejriwal meets family of girl raped in Dwarka, assures Rs 10 lakh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old in Dwarka. Speaking to the media after visiting the girl and her family with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a city hospital, Kejriwal said, “They (doctors) said that her condition was serious when she arrived… but she is stable now… The doctors are taking good care of her. I also met her father… I have promised her father all kinds of support… The Delhi government will also arrange for the best lawyer required to bring the culprit to book.”

Advertising

The girl was found bleeding on the road by a local Tuesday, following which police, using CCTV footage, arrested a 24-year-old for allegedly raping her. The girl was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

A team of doctors at the hospital had to perform plastic surgery on some parts of her body. “She will take three-four months to recover,” said a senior doctor.

The CM also said the Delhi government was ready to work with the Centre to ensure a safer city. “I am shaken after seeing the plight of the rape victim. If children are not safe even in the national capital, we should all hang our heads in shame. CCTV cameras helped in nabbing the accused. We are installing cameras across Delhi. We are also ready to cooperate with the Centre to make Delhi safe… Delhi government and the people of Delhi want to work with Centre and police to improve the situation in Delhi. I request the Central government to take all necessary steps required so that the law and order situation improves,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Police reports directly to the Ministry of Home Affairs.