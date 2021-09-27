CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Delhi Tourism mobile application

Marking World Tourism Day (September 27), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the government’s Delhi Tourism mobile application that aims to “fill the gap” when it comes to information about tourism in the city.

The application will not only help facilitate tourism in the city but also influence the food, entertainment, hospitality sectors and create jobs, said Kejriwal.

“Delhi is a historic city. The city has everything… from food to entertainment and to history. The only gap is information. This app will fill that gap.” He said that all information that a tourist needs is there on the application. It will show the places that they can visit within a 5-km radius. These include restaurants, monuments and places for entertainment, he added.

Kejriwal encouraged people to download the “user-friendly” application and said that it will be beneficial not only for tourists but also for residents of the city who are yet to discover many places.

On the app, one can plan a tour, buy tickets, find eating joints, information about historic places and so on.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was present at the launch. He tweeted, “Dekho Meri Dilli!CM @ArvindKejriwal launched the Delhi Tourism’s mobile app today. Our Govt strive to give tourists from all over the world the best experience when they visit Delhi. Now tourists can plan their complete journey from this one app.”