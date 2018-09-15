CM Kejriwal in Seoul: Delhi needs to learn about public transport

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon. (Twitter/@IndiainROK) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon. (Twitter/@IndiainROK)

Finding common ground on issues of air pollution, public transport and waste water utilisation, the Delhi government and the Seoul Metropolitan Government signed a memorandum of understanding on the ‘Friendship and Cooperation Agreement’ between the two cities on Friday. The agreement will last three years.

Speaking at Seoul, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said these were issues where Delhi could seek Seoul’s help, considering the work done by the city.

“I had heard a lot about Seoul’s public transport system and whatever little I have seen over the last three days here; your public transport system is very reliable and efficient. I would like the Delhi and Seoul governments to work closely, since my city needs to learn a lot about an efficient public transport system,” Kejriwal said.

He added that Seoul had emerged as a “beautiful” city in the past 68 years “despite being ravaged by the Korean war in 1950”.

