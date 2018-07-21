CM Arvind Kejriwal for fresh inspection of mohalla clinic sites

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain inspected three sites in northwest Delhi. (Express file photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain inspected three sites in northwest Delhi. (Express file photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a fresh visit to decide “feasibility” of mohalla clinic sites, claiming that three sites marked “unfeasible by officers” were “found fit”.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal held a review meeting on the progress of site-identification for the new clinics, and was given an update on the number of sites inspected.

On Friday, Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain inspected three sites in northwest Delhi — E block in Saraswati Vihar, and RBI Enclave and BG 6 in Paschim Vihar. Lack of space was cited as reasons for the unfeasibility of these sites.

Issuing directions to the principal secretary (Health), Kejriwal said, “Most of the sites marked unfeasible have space for mohalla clinics. Get them re-inspected, revisited and approved immediately. If there are still any ‘non-feasible’ site reports, I will again inspect such sites. This report seems to be totally wrong, as all three non-feasible sites visited today have so much of space.”

But a health department official said, “Space constraint isn’t just limited to physical space.” The official added that the department also looks at other factors, such as proximity to nearest medical facility, connectivity and specific demands of locals.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App