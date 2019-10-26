Toggle Menu
CM Kejriwal flags off 104 non-AC cluster buseshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/cm-arvind-kejriwal-flags-off-104-non-ac-cluster-buses-6088523/

CM Kejriwal flags off 104 non-AC cluster buses

Under the ongoing fleet augmentation project, the cluster scheme is supposed to get 1,000 new standard-floor buses by February 2020, out of which 129 have been commissioned so far.

delhi colonies regularisation, delhi housing, delhi unauthorised colonies, aap, arvind kejriwal, delhi city news
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the buses from a cluster bus depot at Dwarka, along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. (Express file Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

On a day CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new non-AC cluster buses, the Delhi government announced that the first batch of 60 new AC buses will hit the streets by January.

Flagging off the buses from a cluster bus depot at Dwarka, along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Kejriwal said: “On one hand, new buses will be running on Delhi roads, and on the other, women will be able to access free bus rides starting from Bhai Dooj on October 29. The Delhi government will also deploy bus marshalls within next week for safety of women.”

Under the ongoing fleet augmentation project, the cluster scheme is supposed to get 1,000 new standard-floor buses by February 2020, out of which 129 have been commissioned so far.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android