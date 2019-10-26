CM Kejriwal flags off 104 non-AC cluster buses

On a day CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new non-AC cluster buses, the Delhi government announced that the first batch of 60 new AC buses will hit the streets by January.

Flagging off the buses from a cluster bus depot at Dwarka, along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Kejriwal said: “On one hand, new buses will be running on Delhi roads, and on the other, women will be able to access free bus rides starting from Bhai Dooj on October 29. The Delhi government will also deploy bus marshalls within next week for safety of women.”

Under the ongoing fleet augmentation project, the cluster scheme is supposed to get 1,000 new standard-floor buses by February 2020, out of which 129 have been commissioned so far.