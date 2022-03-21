CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for detailed plan to tackle capital’s waterlogging and drainage woes

To resolve waterlogging and drainage issues across the city, the Delhi government has decided to rope in consultants to prepare a detailed blueprint and implement the ‘Drainage Master Plan’.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is personally monitoring the project, also held a review meeting to discuss the master plan on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio.

“We have been working very hard to resolve Delhi’s drainage and waterlogging problems. This is our dream project. We should initiate discussions with all caretaker agencies and ask them to let us have charge of transforming the drainage system. A plan must be chalked out for this purpose so that requisite approvals can be sought for,” said Kejriwal.

The Indian Express last December had reported that the government had found the Drainage Master Plan prepared by IIT-Delhi ‘generic’ in nature. The government then appointed the PWD as the nodal agency to engage consultants to prepare a comprehensive master plan with short-, medium- and long-term solutions to the waterlogging and drainage problems.

“During the meeting, it was decided to rope in consultants to look after the Najafgarh, trans-Yamuna and Barapullah basins. The CM also emphasised on bringing the entire project under the purview of one agency,” said officials.

In January, the PWD had floated tenders to engage consultants for the Najafgarh basin that covers about 136 drains. As per officials, there will be two consultants to look after the Najafgarh basin and the other will look after remaining two basins.

Officials from the department concerned also presented the action plan to the CM and informed him of timelines of the appointments of consultants.

The CM further directed officials to make necessary preparations to seek approvals from all agencies concerned so that the Delhi government can take up responsibility of the whole project. He also directed the officers to resolve the problem of waterlogging during monsoon.

Officials said a separate project is being proposed to look after minor problems and changes required in every drain. A team has been formed to prepare the plan.

There are about 2,846 drains, measuring 3,692 km, in Delhi. Most of these drains are on PWD roads. The PWD has further identified 147 hotspots and started monsoon preparations to tackle waterlogging problems.