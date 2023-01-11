Family of Delhi Police ASI who was stabbed to death to get Rs 1 crore: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the next of kin of 57-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal, who died here last week.

ASI Dayal, who was stabbed multiple times while trying to arrest a man accused of snatching a mobile phone in west Delhi’s Mayapuri, succumbed to his injuries Sunday after fighting for his life for four days.

“ASI Shambhu ji did not even care for his own life while protecting the people. He is a martyr. We are proud of him. His life was invaluable but we will give his family Rs 1 crore to honour him,” Kejriwal tweeted. The late ASI is survived by his wife and three children.

ASI Dayal, who had served in the Delhi Police for almost 30 years, was taking the alleged thief to the police station when he was stabbed around 4 pm on January 4. Footage of the incident has emerged and is doing the rounds on social media since the incident.

The police said a woman had approached Dayal, who had recently joined the Mayapuri police station, for help after her phone was allegedly snatched by a man at knifepoint. Dayal took the complainant to the spot to identify the accused.

The woman pointed out the person and he caught the accused, Mayapuri resident Anish Raj (24). While Dayal was taking Anish to the police station, the latter allegedly pulled out a knife which he had kept hidden under his shirt and attacked him.

“Dayal sustained injuries on his chest, abdomen, neck and even on his back as he was stabbed multiple times,” said an officer.

The accused tried to flee but Dayal caught him and alerted his colleagues, who overpowered and arrested him.

Dayal, who had joined the force in 1993 as a constable, hailed from Rajasthan’s Sikar. He was the sole breadwinner of his family and used to send money back to his village to help his parents.