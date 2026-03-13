Desilting at Badusarai Bridge, Najafgarh drain and Pankha Road drain in focus

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched four amphibious excavator machines as the government aims to remove over 10 lakh metric tonnes of silt before monsoon at Badusarai Bridge, Najafgarh drain and Pankha Road drain. The CM also underlined that the machines will help clean Yamuna.

The inaugural event near Najafgarh in West Delhi was also attended by Delhi Cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ashish Sood, along with senior officials of the departments concerned. “These machines will significantly speed up and improve desilting operations, removal of garbage, and clearing of water hyacinth from the drains. The move is expected to improve water drainage capacity and help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon season,” said the CM.

Najafgarh drain is the largest drain in Delhi and carries nearly 75% of the silt from the city’s drainage system.

“Removing the massive volume of silt accumulated over the years was earlier considered an extremely difficult task. However, with the deployment of these modern floating machines, it has now become possible,” said the CM, adding that these machines can reach the middle of the drain and remove silt directly, accelerating the process of clearing long-accumulated sludge.

According to estimates, more than 10 million metric tonnes of silt have accumulated in the Najafgarh drain. The newly deployed amphibious machines will be used to remove this massive buildup.

The government has also decided to procure more amphibious machines. One machine had already been brought earlier, while four new machines — both short boom and long boom – were flagged off on Friday, said officials. The remaining machines will be handed over to the department soon.

“The Delhi government is now carrying out desilting work throughout the year, instead of limiting it to the period before the monsoon. This approach aims to more effectively prevent waterlogging during the rainy season,” the CM said.

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Meanwhile, the PWD Minister said that the use of advanced amphibious machines for cleaning the Najafgarh drain and other major connected drains marks an important step by the Delhi government. “These modern machines will help remove years of accumulated silt, garbage and water hyacinth in an effective manner, thereby improving the water flow capacity of the drains. This will also help reduce the problem of waterlogging during the monsoon” he said.

“We are continuously working to clean the Yamuna and its connected drains using modern technology, with the aim of making Delhi a cleaner, safer city with a more efficient drainage system,” he added.

The short-boom amphibious machine costs around Rs 1.27 crore. It has a boom length of about 6 metres, a bucket capacity of 0.20 cubic metres, and is powered by a 65 HP engine.

The machine can operate even in narrow drains about 5 metres wide and is capable of moving directly inside the drain. It also has a 2.25 cubic metre waste bin. The machine can function in dry, marshy and waterlogged conditions, and can remove silt, garbage, debris, sludge and floating materials such as water hyacinth.

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The long-boom amphibious machine costs around Rs 3.15 crore. It features a 15-metre boom, a 0.50 cubic metre bucket capacity, and a 135 HP engine. The machine can operate at depths of up to 9 metres and can move both inside the drain and on land. Like the short-boom variant, it can function effectively in dry, marshy and waterlogged conditions, and is highly efficient in removing silt, garbage, debris and water hyacinth from drains.