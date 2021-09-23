Clubhouses and offices in Noida societies sealed after NGT order

Clubhouses and official buildings in several housing societies were sealed by Noida Authority following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order. As per officials, societies that did not have adequate arrangements for sewage treatment plants (STP) were found to be violating NGT orders.

“Various teams of Noida Authority surveyed STP arrangements inside housing societies. It was found that in many societies that either there was no arrangement of a plant or it was non-functional. This is a violation of the tribunal norms. It has been ordered to seal offices and clubs that belong to builders of the housing societies,” read the order by Noida Authority.

The action was taken in Marvel Homes, Prateek Fedora, Gardenia Grace, Antriksh Nature Apartment, Gaur Grandeur, Assotech (Sector 78), Golf City (Sector 75), Gardenia India Ltd (Sector 75), Aims Max Gardenia Developers (Sector 75), AVP Buildtech and a residence on Tuesday evening while four other places were sealed on Wednesday.

Facilities at Prateek Fedora were unsealed late Wednesday.

Residents of the housing societies, meanwhile, alleged that they were not given prior information before sealing. Societies that are not managed by builders and have been handed over to associations claimed that they were not told about the STP clause earlier.

The authority officials will review the situation and take remedial steps. “We received feedback from residents about their issues with the execution of the order. It was a step against the builders and not the residents. Many societies have associations and the move impacts them. We will do a complete review of the situation and work on resolving the problem,” said Neha Sharma, ACEO Noida Authority.