Club cashier mowed down while heading home, body was on roadside for half an hour

A 46-year-old man who worked as a cashier at a club in East of Kailash was hit by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday and left by the side of the road, bleeding, until a food delivery staffer noticed him.

Police said that prima facie, it appears the victim, Ranjan Kumar, was flung into the air after being hit by the vehicle, and his body was found on the footpath. No arrest has been made so far though one person has been detained.

Police sources said Kumar was lying unconscious for more than half an hour before the delivery executive spotted him. The incident was eventually reported around 2.40 am.

Kumar, hailing from Bihar, is survived by his wife and their three children aged 21, 18 and 15.

Amitesh, Kumar’s eldest son, said, “Papa used to work long hours at the club and would return at 2-3 am. We saw him for the last time on Saturday afternoon. He went early because there is a rush at the club over weekends. We were expecting him home by 6 am but my mother received a call from his colleagues. He died before we could say goodbye. He was the sole breadwinner and I recently started college.”

According to the FIR, the complainant, Surender Yadav (39), was delivering food when he saw Kumar lying by the side of the main road. Other passersby also gathered at the spot. “There were injuries on his legs, head and other parts. He wasn’t moving. Kumar worked as a cashier at a club and the two men knew each other,” said an officer.

He was rushed to AIIMS where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. His family was informed and a crime team started the investigation.

“We suspect the accused moved the body from the road and placed it on the footpath before fleeing, or the impact of the accident was such that the body landed far away. Some witnesses are saying the man was flung into the air. We are verifying their statements,” said an officer.

A senior police officer said the crime team found “broken parts” of the vehicle and is looking for the driver. CCTVs near the spot were examined by the police staff but the footage of the car wasn’t clear.

“Based on enquiry, we checked CCTVs on other routes and identified a suspect. He has been apprehended from Uttam Nagar. The suspect is in the car repair business. We are checking his role in the incident,” said a source.

A case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against unknown persons at Greater Kailash police station.