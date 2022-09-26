scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Club alleges extortion, police staff being probed

While a woman had alleged that she was sexually harassed and struck during the brawl, which broke out over admission to the club, the management had denied her claims and raised allegations against the police.

Police had on Saturday raised other allegations against the club too. (Representational/File)

Delhi Police has initiated an enquiry against the SHO and staff posted at Kotla Mubarakpur police station after a club in South Extension 1 alleged police were trying to extort money from them in connection with a brawl there on September 18.

While a woman had alleged that she was sexually harassed and struck during the brawl, which broke out over admission to the club, the management had denied her claims and raised allegations against the police.

On Sunday, Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South), said, “We had received a call from a woman who alleged her clothes were torn and she was assaulted by the bouncers. We are analysing CCTV footage to zero in on those involved. So far, nobody has been arrested.”

On allegations raised by the club management, she said, “The district’s police’s vigilance cell is conducting an enquiry… We are checking how many PCR calls were received and what action was taken by the station house officer (SHO).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...Premium
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples

When contacted on Saturday, the club officials had said: “Three women and four men had come in a drunk condition and misbehaved with our staff… Some officers of the police station are extorting us for large sums over the issue and some of our staff were also beaten by them. We have filed a complaint with senior officials regarding the matter.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Police had on Saturday raised other allegations against the club too. They had said that when personnel had gone based on another complaint of quarrelling at the club, seven people who allegedly tried to stop them were detained.

More from Delhi

DCP Chowdhary had also said: “It is pertinent to note that in 2019, a case… was filed with… against the bar owner, his son, and staff… When Excise Staff went to conduct a raid, they were assaulted and confined…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:39:20 am
Next Story

AAP legislators at it, continue to threaten officials, says Bajwa

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement