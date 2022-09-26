Club alleges extortion, police staff being probed

Delhi Police has initiated an enquiry against the SHO and staff posted at Kotla Mubarakpur police station after a club in South Extension 1 alleged police were trying to extort money from them in connection with a brawl there on September 18.

While a woman had alleged that she was sexually harassed and struck during the brawl, which broke out over admission to the club, the management had denied her claims and raised allegations against the police.

On Sunday, Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South), said, “We had received a call from a woman who alleged her clothes were torn and she was assaulted by the bouncers. We are analysing CCTV footage to zero in on those involved. So far, nobody has been arrested.”

On allegations raised by the club management, she said, “The district’s police’s vigilance cell is conducting an enquiry… We are checking how many PCR calls were received and what action was taken by the station house officer (SHO).”

When contacted on Saturday, the club officials had said: “Three women and four men had come in a drunk condition and misbehaved with our staff… Some officers of the police station are extorting us for large sums over the issue and some of our staff were also beaten by them. We have filed a complaint with senior officials regarding the matter.”

Police had on Saturday raised other allegations against the club too. They had said that when personnel had gone based on another complaint of quarrelling at the club, seven people who allegedly tried to stop them were detained.

DCP Chowdhary had also said: “It is pertinent to note that in 2019, a case… was filed with… against the bar owner, his son, and staff… When Excise Staff went to conduct a raid, they were assaulted and confined…”