Cloudy skies, rain likely in Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph for Saturday. Cloudy skies are expected through the day, with thunderstorms and rain likely in the afternoon and evening.

Although rain brought relief from heat in Delhi on Friday, the national capital saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature on Saturday. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degree above the normal and a 1.5 degree increase from a day before. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index was recorded at 177 (moderate) at 9 am on Saturday, as compared to 266 (poor) recorded on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).