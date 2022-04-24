Cloud kitchen policy: Delhi govt to hold stakeholder consultation on Tuesday

In a bid to expand the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the national capital, the Delhi government had announced a ‘Cloud Kitchen’ policy in its budget this year. In a step towards this, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), in collaboration with the industries department, is going to hold a consultation with stakeholders on April 26 to discuss easing land and licence regulations.

The DDC and the industries department will deliberate on the provision of land and other incentives to cloud kitchens, easing of licence regulations for such units, and setting up cloud kitchen clusters with plug and play features across different land parcels.

DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, “It is the first time that a state government has recognised cloud kitchens as significant contributors to the food and beverage industry. They have a huge potential to attract investments, increase the market size of the food and beverage sector, and generate large-scale direct and indirect jobs. We are committed to further facilitating the growth of this strongly emerging segment by encouraging setting up of shared commercial kitchen spaces across Delhi.”

DDC officials said cloud kitchens are set to be a 2-billion-dollar industry in India by 2024, up from 400 million dollars in 2019. As cloud kitchens prepare and deliver food at the customer’s doorstep by taking orders via food aggregators or online platforms, they can operate from a fraction of a space that is usually needed for a restaurant, said officials.

Officials added that the industry saw a significant boom during the pandemic, with many restaurants pivoting to focus on cloud kitchen setups that are based on deliveries rather than dining in.

There are around 20,000 cloud kitchens functioning across the city which provide direct employment to around 2 lakh people and indirect employment to at least 50,000.