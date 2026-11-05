Delhi government may conduct cloud seeding after Diwali, Chhath festivals

The Delhi government is planning to conduct cloud seeding after the Diwali and Chhath festivals to tackle pollution and has conducted two trial runs near the airport, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to sources, the trial runs were carried out over the past two weeks to assess weather conditions and determine the potential impact of cloud seeding. Sources said the government may conduct further trial runs during the Diwali and Chhath festivals with the help of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Studies have suggested that cloud seeding, also known as artificial rain, can help reduce dust pollution by bringing dust and smoke particles to the ground along with rainfall. However, its success depends on prevailing weather conditions and the surrounding environment.