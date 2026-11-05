Delhi government may conduct cloud seeding after Diwali, Chhath festivals

The Delhi government is planning to conduct cloud seeding after the Diwali and Chhath festivals to tackle pollution and has conducted two trial runs near the airport, The Indian Express has learnt.
According to sources, the trial runs were carried out over the past two weeks to assess weather conditions and determine the potential impact of cloud seeding. Sources said the government may conduct further trial runs during the Diwali and Chhath festivals with the help of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
Studies have suggested that cloud seeding, also known as artificial rain, can help reduce dust pollution by bringing dust and smoke particles to the ground along with rainfall. However, its success depends on prevailing weather conditions and the surrounding environment.
When contacted, officials of the Delhi Environment Department declined to confirm whether the trial runs had been conducted or provide details of the government’s plans.
Last year, too, the Delhi government conducted cloud-seeding trials between October and November. However, the exercise did not have any significant impact on the ground.
What is cloud seeding?
In October last year, the cloud seeding trial was conducted via a small aircraft — Cessna 206H. The aircraft took off from an airstrip at IIT-Kanpur and landed in Meerut. It then flew over Delhi and covered areas including Burari, Mayur Vihar, and North Karol Bagh for the experiment.
A 2024 document by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, defined cloud seeding as a technique “used to modify suitable clouds with ‘seed’ particles to increase rainfall”. The technique was first tested globally in the 1940s.
To induce artificial rainfall, clouds are usually seeded with salts such as silver iodide, potassium iodide or sodium chloride. These substances act as seeds, providing additional nuclei around which cloud droplets can form. They are dispersed into clouds either using aircraft or through generators installed on the ground.
Rain vs cloud seeding
Water vapour condenses around tiny particles in the air to form droplets that make up clouds. These droplets collide and grow in size. As they become heavier and the cloud gets saturated, rain occurs.
In cloud seeding, the seed particles are either “cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), a particle on which water vapour condenses”, or “ice nuclei particles, a particle on which water freezes”, the 2024 document states.
CCNs attract water vapour, allowing cloud droplets or ice particles to form. Ice crystals grow faster than water droplets, eventually becoming larger and falling as precipitation.