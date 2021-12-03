Closures a farce, playing havoc with everyone: Stakeholders

Following the decision to close schools owing to air pollution once again, principals, education experts and parents said this was not the correct step and more holistic solutions were needed to deal with pollution.

“It is painful that schools have shut down again in the light of air pollution in Delhi. We urge policy makers to come together and deliberate on the rising pollution levels in the city. Shutting down schools is a symptomatic treatment, we need a strategic therapy for a long-term solution. As responsible stakeholders of the society, schools also must come together to raise awareness about pollution and climate change among students. Anyway, we will continue with online classes till further directions from authorities,” said Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu Public School.

Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public School and Chairperson of NPSC (National Progressive School Conference), said schools cannot be closed on the basis of AQI.

“We felt so sorry for the parents because they collected all the winter uniforms as we were planning to start on Monday. For school management also, it’s very difficult. How many times will we plan, unplan, replan? Our canteen was open; today only 5,000 pieces of vegetables were purchased along with all groceries… There is so much unpredictability; it’s playing havoc with our minds. There has to be some sustainable and holistic solution to pollution,” she said.

Education expert Ameeta Mulla Wattal said school closure was becoming a “farce”. “This is not something that has come up suddenly like the pandemic; it is something that has been happening for years. There has to be some proper solution. There has to be a hard look at children’s learning, the entire process has taken a big hit… We will not realise this now but several years later when they’re ready to go to college, or they have an interview. Instead of closing schools, there should be protocols for schools for pollution, the same as Covid protocols,” she said.

Several parents too hit out at the move.

Said Tanya Aggarwal, a lawyer and parent of a Class I child in a private school in Delhi, “The situation is very disheartening — my child has been to school only for two days since March 2020… Why not ask the Delhi government to distribute N95 masks to children which will protect from Covid as well as pollution, and let them go to school with parental consent…? Schools have already been closed for more than 600 days and this continued closure will only cause our children more harm.”

Another parent, Dharini Mathur, added: “The air is the same across NCR, yet rules on school are different. Our kids have been home for 20 months — that’s two academic years. And for young children, the developmental losses are unjustifiable. Primary education is a constitutional right; School is also optional — why not let parents decide how they want to raise their kids?”