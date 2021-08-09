Close to 60% of Delhi’s healthcare, frontline staff fully vaccinated

A senior citizen receives her first dose of Covid vaccine at the Fortis hospital in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The share of healthcare workers (HCWs) in the capital who have got both doses of the Covid vaccine is 58.65%, while 57.79% of frontline workers (FLWs) are fully vaccinated so far, according to data shared by the health department in the Delhi Assembly.

As per the response shared in the House on July 29, 75.6% of healthcare workers and 87.17% of frontline workers have received one dose. The answer, signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) B S Bhalla, came in response to a question by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha.

States such as Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand have fared significantly better in inoculating its healthcare and frontline workers. Mumbai, with 51.06% fully vaccinated healthcare and frontline workers, is trailing Delhi, data from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai shows.

Delhi has around 3.5 lakh healthcare workers and 5.3 lakh frontline workers, while Mumbai has set out to vaccinate 5.75 lakh healthcare and frontline workers.

The relatively low share of fully vaccinated healthcare and frontline workers in the capital has been a matter of concern for some time. Even in May, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul had flagged that the inoculation rate of these professionals in Delhi is less than the national average.

Senior government officials pointed out that Delhi’s overall vaccination figures (including percentage of fully vaccinated) are far better than the national average despite inadequate supply of doses and crippling shortage in April and May due to manufacturers not sticking to commitments.

In April, when vaccination was open only for 45+, the Centre had criticised Delhi for low rate of vaccination among healthcare workers. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had attributed the situation to low supply of doses and low rate of vaccination at Centre-run hospitals. Break up of vaccination among HCWs at Delhi and Centre hospitals not immediately available

Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh claims to have fully vaccinated its healthcare and frontline workforce; Kerala has administered two doses to 83% of healthcare workers and 82% of frontline workers; Karnataka has vaccinated 72% of its healthcare workforce and 38% of its frontline workforce.

In Jharkhand, 81% of healthcare and 75% of frontline workers are fully vaccinated; Chhattisgarh has fully vaccinated 72% and 78% of healthcare and frontline workers; Odisha has 82.5% and 87.8% fully vaccinated healthcare and frontline workers; and 80% frontline and healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated in Bihar.