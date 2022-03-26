Close to 30% of capital’s sewage flows untreated into Yamuna

Of the total sewage generated in the city, around 29% flowed untreated into the Yamuna between April and December last year — 748 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage was generated and around 218 MGD was discharged untreated into the river. This is as per the Outcome Budget presented Friday.

Data also shows that till December 2021, the Delhi Jal Board has laid 2,991 km of sewer lines in unauthorised colonies out of a target of 3,100 km to be covered in this financial year. Out of 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, 685 were connected to the sewerage network till December.

Of around 925 MGD of water that the DJB produced on an average from April-December last year, only around 419 MGD was delivered to consumers and billed. The water lost as non-revenue water in this period was 55%. In the 2020-21 financial year, the water lost as non-revenue water was 51%, up from 42% in 2019-20. The reason cited for high non-revenue water is “non-billing of consumers in quarter 4 of 2020-21 and quarter 1 of 2021-22 due to Covid & non availability of billing agency”.

As for the scheme of free water of 20,000 litres per month, 6 lakh consumers have benefitted till December. There were 17.35 lakh active consumers with functional meters in the 2020-21 financial year. This increased to 22.04 lakh active consumers till December 2021.

Meanwhile, pipeline networks for water supply have been provided in 98% of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies, and around 6.68 lakh households in these colonies have metered connections.

Of the targeted 36 water bodies that were to be cleaned or revived in the 2021-22 financial year, the DJB has revived 10, going by the Outcome Budget. Out of these, landscaping has been completed at seven.