Close Delhi schools till air quality improves: NCPCR chairperson to Delhi government

Stating that the government of Delhi “has failed to take preventive measures” with regard to air pollution levels, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo Wednesday recommended that schools in the capital be shut down till air quality improves.

Kanoongo wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar with this recommendation and asked for an action taken report within 24 hours.

In his letter, Kanoongo said he made this recommendation based on suo motu cognisance of reports that air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to the “severe” category.

“Air pollution of ‘severe level’ affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing disease, according to CPCB. Vulnerable people appear to be most at risk, with decreased cognitive performance among the elderly, Studies indicate association of poor air quality with adverse respiratory health outcomes, including asthma, other respiratory symptoms, and deficit in lung function and growth in children,” the letter says.

Kanoongo has written that he “strongly recommends” that the Delhi government consider taking a decision on closing down schools in the city “till the time the air quality of the national capital improves, in view of the best interest of the children”, and has sought a detailed action report within 3 days.