Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Close Delhi schools till air quality improves: NCPCR chairperson to Delhi government

In his letter, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said he made this recommendation based on suo motu cognisance of reports that air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to the “severe” category.

Noida recorded an AQI of 388 and Gurgaon 391. Delhi’s air quality remained the worst among the parts of the NCR that are being monitored by the CPCB. (Express Photo)

Stating that the government of Delhi “has failed to take preventive measures” with regard to air pollution levels, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo Wednesday recommended that schools in the capital be shut down till air quality improves.

Kanoongo wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar with this recommendation and asked for an action taken report within 24 hours.

In his letter, Kanoongo said he made this recommendation based on suo motu cognisance of reports that air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to the “severe” category.

Also Read |As pollution rises, steps to control worsening air quality issue discussed in Noida Authority, GNIDA meeting

“Air pollution of ‘severe level’ affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing disease, according to CPCB. Vulnerable people appear to be most at risk, with decreased cognitive performance among the elderly, Studies indicate association of poor air quality with adverse respiratory health outcomes, including asthma, other respiratory symptoms, and deficit in lung function and growth in children,” the letter says.

Kanoongo has written that he “strongly recommends” that the Delhi government consider taking a decision on closing down schools in the city “till the time the air quality of the national capital improves, in view of the best interest of the children”, and has sought a detailed action report within 3 days.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:36:32 pm
