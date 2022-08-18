Clip of Gurgaon excise official asking for ‘premium whisky for minister’s programme’ surfaces, inquiry ordered

The Excise and Taxation department Haryana Thursday initiated an enquiry against an excise inspector posted in Gurgaon (east) after a purported audio clip, in which an excise official is allegedly heard asking a liquor retailer to send six bottles of Glenfiddich (15 year old) to a hotel for (a) minister’s programme”, surfaced online.
Taking cognizance of the clip, excise department officials said an enquiry has been initiated.
Ravinder Singh, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (excise), Gurgaon (east), said, “The excise inspector concerned… has been relieved from his office duties in Gurgaon and has been directed to report to head office in Panchkula with immediate effect. An enquiry has been ordered to probe the allegations. Further action will be taken after the enquiry is complete.”
A letter addressed to the excise inspector concerned from the office of the deputy excise and taxation commissioner (excise) Gurgaon (east), stated, “… it has come to the knowledge of the undersigned from various sources that your office work is not satisfactory. Hence, the duties assigned to you are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect in public interest.”
An order issued by the excise and taxation commissioner Haryana Thursday stated that the headquarters the excise inspector at office of deputy excise and taxation commissioner (excise) Gurgaon (east), is hereby temporarily shifted in the office of excise and taxation commissioner Haryana, Panchkula for six months with immediate effect.
Sources said the excise official, who is under investigation, had sealed a shop of the liquor retailer in Gurgaon on August 15 for “illegally selling liquor” to harass the retailer.
The liquor shop owner wrote to the deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east) Tuesday stating that on August 15 after 5 pm, his shop in sector 39 was closed “unnecessarily and by coercion” by department officials. “I am a licensee of the shop as per the excise policy for 2022-23. No sale of liquor took place at the shop before 5 pm and I have the camera recording of the same. I request that my liquor shop is opened soon so that I do not suffer a loss,” said the owner.
The liquor shop was later de-sealed after the matter came to the notice of district excise officials.
