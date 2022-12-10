scorecardresearch
Clinical trials to treat DMD: Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on funding

According to the MoU, Hanugen is to conduct a multicentric study for therapeutic evaluation with respect to DMD patients. The HC noted that as per the agreement 50% of the study would be funded by the Centre while the remaining will come from the company.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to children suffering from rare diseases, such as DMD and hunter's syndrome.
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre whether funds can be released urgently to enable clinical trials for medicines that can treat rare diseases like duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to children suffering from rare diseases, such as DMD and hunter’s syndrome. A genetic disorder, DMD affects the muscles, leading to muscle wasting that gets worse over time. It occurs primarily among males, though in rare cases may affect females, according to National Institutes of Health, the US medical research agency. The treatment of the diseases being expensive, plea seeks directions to provide the children with free treatment.

With respect to “indigenous development of therapies for rare diseases”, the HC was informed that a MoU between Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council and Hanugen Therapeutics Private Limited was signed on January 8, 2021. According to the MoU, Hanugen is to conduct a multicentric study for therapeutic evaluation with respect to DMD patients. The HC noted that as per the agreement 50% of the study would be funded by the Centre while the remaining will come from the company.

