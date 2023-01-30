Clinical trials for DMD meds: Delhi HC asks Centre, other parties to hold meeting

The Delhi High Court Monday asked officials from Hanugen Therapeutics Private Limited, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Centre’s Department of Biotechnology to hold a meeting to enable clinical trials for medicines to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was informed by both parties that pursuant to the previous order of December 22 wherein the HC had directed BIRAC to release Rs 5.35 crore to Hanugen to begin the trial, a complete stalemate had occurred between the parties.

“No effective meetings have taken place between BIRAC and Hanugen in terms of the order dated December 22,” the HC noted. The HC said, “Let the said order be placed before managing director, BIRAC Dr Alka Sharma and secretary DBT Dr Rakesh Gokhale.” It asked senior officials of BIRAC and DBT to hold a meeting with representatives of Hanugen to explore the “possibility of finding therapy for DMD” considering the large number of children who were before the HC seeking funding for medicines and therapies.

The HC was hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to children suffering from rare diseases, such as DMD and hunter’s syndrome. DMD, a genetic disorder, affects the muscles, leading to muscle wasting that gets worse over time. It occurs primarily among males, though in rare cases it may affect females, according to the National Institutes of Health, the US medical research agency. The treatment of the diseases being expensive, the plea seeks directions to provide the children with free treatment.

The HC said that during the meeting it will be borne in mind that “as per the policies of the government itself a sum of Rs 50 lakh per patient” has been set aside for providing medicine to each patient. The court observed that there are 28 pleas before it already, which would involve a huge amount of money being disbursed to the patients, therefore the “development of an indigenous therapy seems to be a more viable option”.

The HC asked the parties to meet on February 2 at 5 pm, and asked counsel for the parties to remain present as well. The HC further asked the representative of BIRAC, who was present in court, to brief the said officials about the events that have transpired in court proceedings. The HC said, “It is made clear that the amount to Hanugen for purpose of conducting the trials is not an upper limit,” and also noted that the terms and conditions of the final agreement are still to be negotiated between parties.

On the last hearing, the HC, while directing BIRAC to pay Hanugen for it to begin the trial, had observed that for the project, having been declared nationally important, the intellectual property will rest with the government. The HC directed Hanugen and BIRAC to draft a fresh agreement and place it before court.

Additionally, the court was informed by a representative from AIIMS that despite funds released by the Centre, treatment for DMD patients being treated there had not started and that purchase orders for the said medicines had not been placed before Sarepta Therapeutics, the company that manufacturers the medicines. The HC observed that since the inception of these pleas, it is known to all parties that there is only one company which supplies the medicines–Sarepta Therapeutics. Expressing her dismay Justice Singh said, “The amount having been released way back in August 2022 the non-placing of orders on Sarepta is a grossly negligent attitude on behalf of the persons concerned at AIIMS,” holding that there cannot be any justification for this. The HC directed the representative of AIIMS to remain present in court and further asked the institute to file an affidavit explaining their conduct, listing the matter on February 15.