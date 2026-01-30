Clinical and biomedical research in focus, 20 AIIMS institutions sign MoU to form pan-India consortium

According to officials, the pan-India research consortium is expected to improve research capacity, speed up the use of scientific findings in healthcare, and help in making evidence-based health policies.

To encourage research in areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare, low-cost cancer treatments, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with 19 other AIIMS institutions across India to work together on multicentric research. This agreement has led to the creation of a pan-India research consortium of 20 AIIMS institutes.

The main goal of the consortium is to carry out joint biomedical and clinical research, officials said. According to Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, the group will support shared research projects, studies involving multiple institutions, clinical trials, exchange of researchers, and regular sharing of knowledge and best practices. He said the consortium will act as a national research network and that it will use the combined expertise, facilities, and patient base of all AIIMS institutions to focus on important health issues facing the country.