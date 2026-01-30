Clinical and biomedical research in focus, 20 AIIMS institutions sign MoU to form pan-India consortium

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To encourage research in areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare, low-cost cancer treatments, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with 19 other AIIMS institutions across India to work together on multicentric research. This agreement has led to the creation of a pan-India research consortium of 20 AIIMS institutes.
The main goal of the consortium is to carry out joint biomedical and clinical research, officials said. According to Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, the group will support shared research projects, studies involving multiple institutions, clinical trials, exchange of researchers, and regular sharing of knowledge and best practices. He said the consortium will act as a national research network and that it will use the combined expertise, facilities, and patient base of all AIIMS institutions to focus on important health issues facing the country.
The participating AIIMS are located in New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bibinagar, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Madurai, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raebareli, Raipur, Rajkot, and Rishikesh.
On the collaboration, Dr Rohit Bhatia from the Neuroscience Centre at AIIMS said discussions are underway to set national research priorities. As per officials, the consortium will also focus on strengthening multi-centre clinical trials and research in new areas such as AI in healthcare, low-cost cancer treatments, hospital-related infections, and metabolic diseases. Each institution will appoint a nodal officer to ensure smooth coordination.
Dr Nikhil Tandon, Dean (Research), said this collaboration will make it easier to conduct large research studies that involve many institutions. By using common research methods, sharing expertise, and studying patients from different regions, the quality of research will improve and results can be applied faster in medical practice and public health policies.
According to officials, the pan-India research consortium is expected to improve research capacity, speed up the use of scientific findings in healthcare, and help in making evidence-based health policies. Prof M Srinivas also said that the collaboration shows a shared commitment to high-quality and nationally important research. By working together, AIIMS institutions aim to produce strong scientific evidence, encourage innovation, and support better decision-making in healthcare, he added.
