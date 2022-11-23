Click one last selfie with ‘koode ka pahaad’: Sisodia’s MCD poll pitch

Addressing a nukkad sabha at Southeast Delhi’s Harkesh Nagar ward, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked people to visit and take selfies with the Okhla landfill site for one last time, and said it will be razed down soon, once the party comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“I ask everyone present here to go and visit the landfill sites for one last time, and also do take selfies with the kooda pahad (garbage mountain) because the Kejriwal government is also going to come to power in the MCD, and once we do, all three landfill sites that the BJP could not clear in the last 15 will be razed down. Parks and gardens will be created where your children can play and you can go on a picnic with your family,” said Sisodia

He said, “Jaise bijli ka bill zero hua, waise, kooda pahad bhi zero hone wala hai. (Like the electricity bill, the garbage mountain will also become zero).”

After jan sabha, padyatra and ward meetings, the AAP started a new campaign called “Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad” on Wednesday. The party’s star campaigners will hold 1,000 nukkad sabhas across the 250 wards.

“Today, I am not here to give bhashan (speech), I want to speak about the issues you have been facing under BJP’s MCD and on the developments done by the BJP and AAP. The BJP ruled the MCD for the past 15 years but it has not done a single work to show. If you ask about the work done by the Kejriwal government, you will need more than an hour to list them. He has developed schools, hospitals, bus transport free for women, teerth yatra for senior citizens but BJP has done zero work,” said Sisodia.

He further appealed to the people to ensure that they choose AAP candidates and said, “If even a single candidate from BJP wins a councillor seat, he/she will not let the MCD do the work. So, like ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar‘ the parshad should also be of the Kejriwal government.”

Further, on the new purported video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain having uncooked food inside the jail that surfaced online, Sisodia said, “BJP has so far released 250 stings. They will release more such videos because they don’t have anything else to show to the people. So, they will do it because they are losing the election.”

Advertisement

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.