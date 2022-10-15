scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Cleric held for sexually assaulting boy at Northeast Delhi madrasa

The accused, aged 24, has been arrested. The boy has been counselled. “The accused also threatened the boy. A case has been registered under sections of unnatural offences,” police said.

delhi Cleric arrest sexual assault, Delhi Police, Northeast Delhi madrasa, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said, “The complainant’s mother said the boy had been studying there for four years. We found that the boy had stopped going last month but didn’t tell his mother anything at the time.”

The Delhi Police have arrested a cleric for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy at a madrasa in Northeast Delhi. Police said the boy lives in Gurgaon and comes to the madarsa to study.

On Thursday, he told his mother about the alleged sexual assault, police said.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said, “The complainant’s mother said the boy had been studying there for four years. We found that the boy had stopped going last month but didn’t tell his mother anything at the time.”

The accused, aged 24, has been arrested. The boy has been counselled. “The accused also threatened the boy. A case has been registered under sections of unnatural offences,” police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
More from Delhi

Police said the accused, who is married, joined the madrasa recently.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 05:13:19 am
Next Story

Centre: Foreign varsities setting up campuses in GIFT City can repatriate profits

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement