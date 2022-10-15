Cleric held for sexually assaulting boy at Northeast Delhi madrasa

The Delhi Police have arrested a cleric for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy at a madrasa in Northeast Delhi. Police said the boy lives in Gurgaon and comes to the madarsa to study.

On Thursday, he told his mother about the alleged sexual assault, police said.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said, “The complainant’s mother said the boy had been studying there for four years. We found that the boy had stopped going last month but didn’t tell his mother anything at the time.”

The accused, aged 24, has been arrested. The boy has been counselled. “The accused also threatened the boy. A case has been registered under sections of unnatural offences,” police said.

Police said the accused, who is married, joined the madrasa recently.